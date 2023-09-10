The best flower delivery websites of Edmonton reviewed

Capital of the Alberta privince, Edmonton now exceeds 1 million people. It's actually the Northernmost city with such an important population, and the Edmontonians are proud of that fact. While winters can be harsh, summers are usually pretty warm, and flowers are a part of life just as much as in any other city.



Florists play a big role in the artisan population, to beautify the city and allow its inhabitants to enjoy fresh flowers throughout the year. Such a large city has an abundance of options to buy flowers: big companies or small, local or international, our guide breaks down the Edmontonian flower offer.

Top websites to send flowers to Edmonton



Photo courtesy of justflowers.com

About Just Flowers:

When it comes to delivering flowers within major Canadian cities, Just Flowers is your best bet. Their intricate network of local florists has many partners in Edmonton who can deliver your flowers quickly and efficiently. What's more, the bouquets are particularly fresh given the reputable quality of the florists operating within the city. For just $9.99 of deliver fees, your flowers will be hand-delivered to your recipient anywhere in Edmonton.

Photo courtesy of teleflora.com

About Teleflora:

Did you know that Teleflora was the biggest floral company in the world? Even though they got started in the United States, they have been offering delivery everywhere in Canada for many years, and Edmonton is no exception. Delivery costs to Alberta amounts to $18.99, including a free greeting card. The cheapest bouquet in Telefora's catalogue for Edmonton is $44.99, which is very reasonable. Thanks to its highly rated artisan florists operating in the region, Teleflora is a great choice to send flowers in Edmonton.

Photo courtesy of awesomeblossom.com

About Awesome Blossom:

Established in the city of Edmonton since 1993, Awesome Blossom has a reputation for freshness and quality. A true local florist, AB - as in Alberta - has a large catalog to pick from, sorted by category and occasion. Every bouquet will be hand-delivered, along with several optional accessories to pick from if you feel the need. Offer starts at $49.95.

Photo courtesy of floraqueen.com

About Floraqueen:

Floraqueen is determined to provide high-quality bouquets anywhere in the world, and Edmonton Alberta is no exception. Since Emonton has become such a vibrant and massive hub, Floraqueen has tremendously increased its offer for the city. Whether it's bouquets, plants or floral arrangements, Floraqueen is able to take care of your needs. However, its flowers remain a little pricier than the competition, but you definitely get what you're paying for. Large and fresh bouquets that will last, for a delivery fee of $8.10