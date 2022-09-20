Canada loves flowers. There are many websites that can ship your flowers all across the country, but how do you know which one to pick? What do the flowers that your recipient will get actually look like? To answer these questions, we conducted a test, an reviewed the major companies involved in sending flowers to Canada. What we quickly discovered when we started researching this market is that a lot of companies claim to deliver to Canada but in reality only ship to very select locations in Ontario or Quebec.

Top websites to send flowers to Canada



About Canada Flowers:

Canada Flowers offers same-day delivery throughout the country, and partners with FTD to send bouquets to the United States, the UK or France. They're currently offering 10% on Fall bouquets with a discount code. On top of bouquets, Cnada FLowers also offers various accessories such as food and wine, teddy bears and balloons. Gift cards are not provided but you can send a message along with your flowers.Delivery costs amount to $14 dollars, and are only mentioned at the very end of order.

About Bloomex:

Bloomex provides a wide variety of bouquets with some very competitive prices starting at under $25. You can send various gifts along with your flowers, such as balloons or teddy bears, chocolates or wine. The flowers are shipped by mail, with a delivery cost of $14.99. You can either choose to write your message on the delivery slip for free, or select a greeting card starting at $3.99. You will need to pay for your order before you can enter your message to the recipient.

About 1-800-Flowers:

1800Flowers is a well known company that operates in the United States and Canada. Thanks to the size of their florist network, they are able to deliver to most cities in Canada. Delivery charges amount to $19.98. A free message and signature can be added to your flowers. Several accessories are suggested during checkout, including Godiva chocolates, plush toys, balloons and digital movie vouchers.

About Canadian Flower Delivery:

Canadian Flower Delivery is a florist affiliated with FTD that has the advantage of delivering your bouquets anywhere in Canada. The starting price is a little bit under $50, but provides a free greeting card. Not a lot of accessories are available, except for balloons, a teddy bear or a box of chocolates. Delivery is made in person by a florist for $14.95. The website navigation is straightforward and delivery is available throughout Canada, including the territories.

About 1st in Flowers:

1st in Flowers has a catalogue for Canada and delivery to most states. It is affiliated with FTD and Teleflora. Delivery fees amount to $20.99.

About From You Flowers:

Partnering with Canadian florists, From You Flowers has a wide selection of bouquets that can be sent in most Canadian cities and states. No accessories are available for delivery to Canada. Delivery fees ammount to $14.99. From You Flowers provides thematic greeting card based on your preference (anniversary, birthday, wedding, etc.) with your flowers at no cost.

