The best flower delivery websites of Toronto reviewed

Toronto, the Queen City, is by far the largest and most diverse in Canada. Did you know that it was the fourth largest city in North America? It's also a pretty large tech hub, and a city of multiple contrasts. In such a dense urban environment, florists abound, whether they're local, national, or international.



Contrary to other less connected cities, Hogtown has so many options it takes a lot of trial and error to get the best quality of service, and the results of our tribulations are below.

Top websites to send flowers to Toronto



Photo courtesy of justflowers.com

About Just Flowers:

While Justflowers' website is certainly not as impressive as say, The Toronto Flower Gallery's, make no mistake: the bouquets will be delivered by a local florist that adheres to the highest quality standards. With its lowest price around $34.99, it's a good compromise that still leaves you with plenty of quality, adding to this reasonable delivery fees of $9.99

Photo courtesy of torontoflowergallery.com

About Toronto Flower Gallery:

If you happen to visit Toronto, The Toronto Flower Gallery is an incredible sight: a flower lover's dream. An institution in its own town, TFG accepts orders on its beautiful website. It is certainly one of the most expensive flower delivery services in our lists, but it's definitely an option if you're looking for a high-end gift for your loved one(s). You will need to add $14.99 to the total for shipping costs.

Photo courtesy of ftd.com

About FTD:

FTD ("Florists Transworld Delivery") is pretty much an institution in North America. While it's not exactly a "local" company, it federates thousands of florists throughout the continent. One of the big advantages of this federation is when it comes to delivering flowers in big cities, and Toronto is a huge city. It's the biggest city in Canada, and the fourth biggest on the continent, no less. Thanks to FTD's wide reach, you're likely to have a local - and talented - florist close to your delivery address, which makes ordering with FTD a great option for Toronto. Delivery in person will cost you $19.99.

Photo courtesy of floraqueen.com

About Floraqueen:

Floraqueen has made a name for itself when it comes to hand-delivered flower delivery, in Canada and worldwide. Since Toronto is a large city, Floraqueen has many florists in several neighborhood of the city that are able to deliver your flowers promptly. While it's often a pricier option that other floral companies, for a little less than $100 (delivery costs included) you can make ensure your bouquet will be fresh and majestic.

Photo courtesy of canadianflowerdelivery.com

About Canadian Flower Delivery:

Canadian Flower Delivery is part of the FTD network, one of its prime operatives in Canada. While it doesn't offer the widest selection of bouquets, its various accessories (teddy bears, chocolates, fine wines, balloons) make it an interesting solution for anybody who would like to go the extra mile. Plus, the greeting card is free of charge Canadian Flower Delivery has sufficient florists based in Toronto to take care of your order for a delivery fee of $14.95.

Photo courtesy of bloomen.ca

About Bloomen:

Another local, fresh solution is Bloomen, located in the heard of the Queen City. While the lowest price of their catalogue is $54.99, that price includes the delivery anywhere in Toronto. Their website is particularly pleasant to navigate, with clear information and beautiful pictures.

Photo courtesy of flowersfast.com

About Flowers Fast:

Thanks to its vast florist network, we've found that Flowersfast was able to deliver flowers to Toronto quickly and efficiently. Whether it's fresh flowers or seasonal bouquets, Flowersfast has enough quality florists in the area to ensure a quick and qualitative experience. With a starting price of $39.90 and delivery costs of $18.95, Flowersfast isn't the cheapest florist in our listing but represents the best value for your money.