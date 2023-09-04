The best flower delivery websites of Toronto reviewed
Toronto, the Queen City, is by far the largest and most diverse in Canada. Did you know that it was the fourth largest city in North America? It's also a pretty large tech hub, and a city of multiple contrasts. In such a dense urban environment, florists abound, whether they're local, national, or international.
Contrary to other less connected cities, Hogtown has so many options it takes a lot of trial and error to get the best quality of service, and the results of our tribulations are below.
Top websites to send flowers to Toronto
|Company
|Highlights
|Starting price
|Visit online
|1.
|Just Flowers
|Reliable
|$34.99
|justflowers.com
|2.
|Toronto Flower Gallery
|Local
|$49.99
|torontoflowergallery.com
|3.
|FTD
|Highly efficient
|$35.00
|ftd.com
|4.
|Floraqueen
|High quality
|$76.90
|floraqueen.com
|5.
|Canadian Flower Delivery
|Free card
|$48.99
|canadianflowerdelivery.com
|6.
|Bloomen
|Local
|$54.99
|bloomen.ca
|7.
|Flowers Fast
|Custom orders
|$39.90
|flowersfast.com
1. Just Flowers
About Just Flowers:
While Justflowers' website is certainly not as impressive as say, The Toronto Flower Gallery's, make no mistake: the bouquets will be delivered by a local florist that adheres to the highest quality standards. With its lowest price around $34.99, it's a good compromise that still leaves you with plenty of quality, adding to this reasonable delivery fees of $9.99
Contact Information:8605 Santa Monica Blvd, PMB 68567
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(800) 700-446
2. Toronto Flower Gallery
About Toronto Flower Gallery:
If you happen to visit Toronto, The Toronto Flower Gallery is an incredible sight: a flower lover's dream. An institution in its own town, TFG accepts orders on its beautiful website. It is certainly one of the most expensive flower delivery services in our lists, but it's definitely an option if you're looking for a high-end gift for your loved one(s). You will need to add $14.99 to the total for shipping costs.
Contact Information:111 Victoria St, Toronto, ON
M5C 2M6 Canada
(416) 670-476
3. FTD
About FTD:
FTD ("Florists Transworld Delivery") is pretty much an institution in North America. While it's not exactly a "local" company, it federates thousands of florists throughout the continent. One of the big advantages of this federation is when it comes to delivering flowers in big cities, and Toronto is a huge city. It's the biggest city in Canada, and the fourth biggest on the continent, no less. Thanks to FTD's wide reach, you're likely to have a local - and talented - florist close to your delivery address, which makes ordering with FTD a great option for Toronto. Delivery in person will cost you $19.99.
Contact Information:3113 Woodcreek Dr
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(800) 363-383
4. Floraqueen
About Floraqueen:
Floraqueen has made a name for itself when it comes to hand-delivered flower delivery, in Canada and worldwide. Since Toronto is a large city, Floraqueen has many florists in several neighborhood of the city that are able to deliver your flowers promptly. While it's often a pricier option that other floral companies, for a little less than $100 (delivery costs included) you can make ensure your bouquet will be fresh and majestic.
Contact Information:Carrer de Frederic Mompou, 3 Planta 7
08960 Sant Just Desvern
(+44) 203- 322 9143
5. Canadian Flower Delivery
About Canadian Flower Delivery:
Canadian Flower Delivery is part of the FTD network, one of its prime operatives in Canada. While it doesn't offer the widest selection of bouquets, its various accessories (teddy bears, chocolates, fine wines, balloons) make it an interesting solution for anybody who would like to go the extra mile. Plus, the greeting card is free of charge Canadian Flower Delivery has sufficient florists based in Toronto to take care of your order for a delivery fee of $14.95.
Contact Information:60 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver, BC
Canada V5T 1B1
(800) 061-338
6. Bloomen
About Bloomen:
Another local, fresh solution is Bloomen, located in the heard of the Queen City. While the lowest price of their catalogue is $54.99, that price includes the delivery anywhere in Toronto. Their website is particularly pleasant to navigate, with clear information and beautiful pictures.
Contact Information:301-500 King Street West
Toronto, ON M5V 1L9
(647) 894-643
7. Flowers Fast
About Flowers Fast:
Thanks to its vast florist network, we've found that Flowersfast was able to deliver flowers to Toronto quickly and efficiently. Whether it's fresh flowers or seasonal bouquets, Flowersfast has enough quality florists in the area to ensure a quick and qualitative experience. With a starting price of $39.90 and delivery costs of $18.95, Flowersfast isn't the cheapest florist in our listing but represents the best value for your money.
Contact Information:4 Eton Place
Airmont, NY 10952
(740) 356-937