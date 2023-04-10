The best flower delivery website of Vancouver reviewed

The picturesque Western Canadian city is a sight to behold: lying on an ocean inlet, among the majestic mountains, Vancouver has forgiving winters and pleasant summers, contrary to what you'd expect of a typical Canadian city. It's also a vibrant and diverse community combining a booming high-tech industry and great opportunities for outdoors lovers.



Whether you're in the West Side, the East Side or the City Center, choices abound when it comes to local florists. In a city renowned for its public transportation network including a sky train and an aquabus, Vancouver is highly interconnected and you can expect your flowers to arrive on time. As long as you order before noon local time, same day delivery is a very reasonable expectation.

Top websites to send flowers to Vancouver



Photo courtesy of justflowers.com

About Just Flowers:

The good thing about Just Flowers is that it goes straight to the point: a lot of bouquets, in a lot of categories, makes choosing very smooth whatever the occasion is. The prices are also quite reasonable, and the shipping costs for a delivery in Vancouver amount to $9.99 for a hand delivery (just $4.99 by mail). Since the company has been in business for nearly 30 years, it's safe to say that Just Flowers might be your best bet for a hassle-free delivery to Vancouver.

Photo courtesy of floraqueen.com

About Floraqueen:

Floraqueen is active in many countries, and Canada is a growing market for their high-quality flowers. Vancouver has been one of the very first cities they delivered when they started working in the Great White North. Elegance and freshness has become their trademark, relying on local artisan florists to ensure the highest quality.

Photo courtesy of 800florals.com

About 1-800-FLORALS:

Phillip's 1-800-Florals has been an institution in North America long before the advent of the internet. In the 1920's, Phillip's was a single florist located at ground floor of an apartment. A century later, it is a network of over 30,000 florists in the US and Canada.



Vancouver is a common destination for 1-800-Florals, which allows for convenient same-day delivery for every order made before 11 am. A free message is provided with your bouquet anytime you want to send flowers to Vancouver.

Photo courtesy of flowersfast.com

About Flowers Fast:

Flowersfast, as its name indicates, is able to deliver your flowers in Vancouver the day you order them, as long as you order before noon. Flowersfast relies on a network of artisan florists in many cities, and Vancouver is no exception. Another plus is that you can customize your order if you would like to add specific types of flowers to your bouquet. It's truly a flower lover's heaven, and despite the relatively old "look and feel" of the website, it will reliably take care of your order anywhere in Vancouver.

Photo courtesy of canadaflowers.ca

About Canada Flowers:

Canada Flowers is able to reach your recipient anywhere in Canada, so Vancouver is an easy match for its vast network. Canada Flower will need 24 hours to get your bouquet to Vancouver, and many discounts can be found throughout the year. Another advantage of this company is that they offer gifts and accessories that you can add to your bouquets (chocolates, teddy bears, etc.) which can be a plus.