The best flower delivery website of Montreal reviewed

Montreal, the City of Festivals, the second largest city in the country, boasts a quality of life that surpasses most. The Montrealer Art de vivre, along with its unique bilingualism, involves the use of flowers in many personal and professional situations. While most large flower delivery companies deliver to the bilingual metropolis, there are many local options allowing customers to choose from a wide variety of bouquets.



Which website is your best bet when it comes to sending flowers to Montreal? Let's break down the results of our test below.

Top websites to send flowers to Montreal



Photo courtesy of justflowers.com

About Just Flowers:

Just Flowers has a long history of flower delivery excellence, and Montreal is a destination they can reach in 24 hours. Whether you're looking for floral arrangements, seasonal bouquets or flower baskets, Just Flowers should be able to accomodate you. Delivery anywhere in Montreal will cost $9.99. You will be able to track your order in real time and get confirmation once it reaches its destination.

Photo courtesy of floraqueen.com

About Floraqueen:

Simply put, Floraqueen has become one of the largest floral companies in the world in recent years. Canada is one of the countries where they have the most faithful customers, and Montreal is a common destination for their high quality bouquets. Whether it's seasonal bouquets or roses, Floraqueen collaborates with many florists in Montreal who will be able to hand deliver your flowers locally.



With a starting price of $76.10, and delivery costs of $8.10, it's a company that will mostly appeal to customers looking for quality and proximity.

Photo courtesy of flowersfast.com

About Flowers Fast:

Flowersfast can deliver your flowers in Montreal even at the very last minute, as long as you make your order by noon the day of the delivery. Fastflowers has a dense and highly efficient network of local florists that will have no problem reaching any neighborhood in Montreal. Delivery costs amount to $18.95 and include a free greeting card of your choice.

Photo courtesy of lebouquet.com

About Le Bouquet St-Laurent:

A family-owned florist in the heart of Montreal, Le Bouquet St-Laurent delivers your bouquet until 7 pm at night, and possesses a large assortment of bouquets for all occasions, as well as chocolates and plants. The delivery fees amount to $10.99.

Photo courtesy of canadaflowers.ca

About Canada Flowers:

A well-established company that reliably delivers flowers through the country, Canada Flowers is able to send your bouquet anywhere in Montreal. Delivery can be achieved within 24 hours, and many discounts can be found throughout the year. The message attached with your bouquet is free of charge, and delivery costs amount to $14. Some accessories can be added to your order, such as balloons, chocolates or teddies.

Photo courtesy of canadianflowerdelivery.com

About Canadian Flower Delivery:

Canadian Flower Delivery is a florist affiliated with FTD that has many partners all around Montreal. The starting price is a little bit under $50, but provides a free greeting card. Not a lot of accessories are available, except for balloons, a teddy bear or a box of chocolates. Delivery is made in person by a florist for $14.95. The website navigation is straightforward and delivery in Montreal is guaranteed.

Photo courtesy of fleuristecdn.com

About Fleuriste Cote-des-Neiges:

Located in the city of Montreal, Fleuriste Cote-des-Neiges is a family-operated boutique that provides a wide variety of seasonal flowers to be delivered throughout the city. A member of the Teleflora Network, Fleuriste CDN charges $10 per local delivery.

Photo courtesy of fromyouflowers.com

About From You Flowers:

Partnering with Canadian florists, From You Flowers has a wide selection of bouquets that can be sent in most Canadian cities and states. No accessories are available for delivery to Canada. Delivery fees ammount to $14.99. From You Flowers provides thematic greeting card based on your preference (anniversary, birthday, wedding, etc.) with your flowers at no cost. Same-day and next-day delivery is available for Montreal and most major Canadia cities.